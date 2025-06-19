Big Blow For Real Madrid Amid FIFA Club World Cup! Kylian Mbappe Hospitalized With Acute Gastroenteritis

FIFA Club World Cup: Real Madrid started their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 voyage on a poor note, failing to clinch a win against Al Hilal on Thursday, June 19th, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Los Blancos had to share points on their opening match of the tournament against Al Hilal after a 1-1 draw. Gonzalo Garcia was the lone scorer for Real Madrid in the 34th minute of the game. Minutes later, Los Blancos conceded after Ruben Neves scored from a penalty. Real Madrid had a chance to clinch a win in the dying moments of the match, but they failed after Federico Valverde missed a penalty.

It was Xabi Alonso's first game as Real Madrid's head coach after joining the La Liga giants last month. Alonso missed a few first-team players for their opening game of the prestigious tournament.

French attacker Kylian Mbappe missed Real Madrid's game against Al Hilal at the Club World Cup because of a fever, according to AP.

Kylian Mbappe Hospitalized Amid Club World Cup 2025

However, just hours after the game, Real Madrid released an official statement, confirming that Kylian Mbappe has been suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis for which he had to be hospitalized. Los Blancos also confirmed that the World Cup winner will undergo a thorough check and will be followed by proper treatment.

“Our player Kylian Mbappé is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment,” Real Madrid said in a statement as quoted by AP.

However, Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso hoped that Mbappe would be available for the next game in the tournament. But the French striker's admission to the hospital dampens Alonso's hopes of using the 26-year-old striker.

Real Madrid To Face Pachuca In Their Upcoming FIFA CWC Fixture

In the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2025, Real Madrid has been placed alongside Germany's Salzburg, Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal, and Mexico's Pachuca.