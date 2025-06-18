Chelsea In Deep Waters As Mykhailo Mudryk Faces FA Doping Charge, Ukraine Winger Risks Four Year Ban

Updated 18 June 2025 at 23:26 IST
Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged by the FA for doping violations. The Ukrainian winger hasn't played for the Premier League giants since he was provisionally suspended by the FA for failing a drug test.
Mudryk arrived amidst much fanfare as Chelsea reportedly paid a whopping $108 million to Shakhtar Donetsk to acquire his services. A positive test for Meldonium was reportedly found during a doping test back in December 2024 when he was not on Chelsea duty.
He pledged to be not guilty and even issued a statement on Instagram. “I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon." He is now looking at a four-year ban as per the FA regulations.
FA issued a statement, “We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with Anti-Doping Rule Violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of The FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations.
“As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time.”
Chelsea finished 4th in the Premier League and Mudryk's absence didn't really hurt their progress. Enzo Maresca also led his side to a Europa Conference League title and realistically still stands a chance to lay their hand on the FIFA Club World Cup trophy. They have been busy in the transfer window and already brought in Liam Delap from Ipswich Town to bolster their ranks. Mudryk has been training on his own and even went to the Europa Conference League final in his personal capacity. The Chelsea winger alleged that he believed his sample might have been contaminated and it remains to be seen how things fare in the near future.
