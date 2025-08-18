Big Controversy Follows After East Bengal Decimate Mohun Bagan In Kolkata Derby, Jason Cummings' Obscene Act Reignites Virat Kohli's Infamous 2012 SCG Saga

Controversy has always been a part and parcel of the Kolkata derby. Asia's one of the fiercest rivalries took a new turn when East Bengal defeated Mohun Bagan 2-1 to claim the stake in a thrilling Durand Cup quarterfinal.

Jason Cummings' Obscene Gesture Sparks Major Outrage

Mohun Bagan Super Giant forward Jason Cummings sparked a major outrage with his obscene gesture after the match. The incident happened when the Mohun Bagan players were boarding the team bus following their disappointing outing in the derby. A section of East Bengal fans chanted “Jai East Bengal”, aiming at the Green and Maroons. Cummings flashed an obscene gesture at the East Bengal fans, which ignited a major controversy.

The incident reminded Virat Kohli's similar gesture during the Australia vs India Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The former Indian captain was annoyed by the crowd taunts and showed a similar gesture towards the crowd. The incident drew huge controversy and Virat was fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaking the ICC's Code of Conduct.

Virat later took to social media to issue a clarification regarding the incident. He posted, “I agree cricketers dont have to retaliate. what when the crowd says the worst things about your mother and sister. the worst ive heard”

East Bengal Defeated Mohun Bagan To Advance Into Durand Cup Semifinal

Coming to the match, Bipin Singh was pulled down inside the area, and Dimitri Diamantakos scored the penalty to give his side a well-deserved lead. The Greek attacker then scored his second goal of the game when his shot deflected off Spanish defender Alberto and into the net. Mohun Bagan got one back through Anirudh Thapa, but East Bengal's defence held firm to secure a comfortable victory.