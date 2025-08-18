Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Here's All You Need To Know About Ticket Sales For East Bengal FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Clash

East Bengal FC got the better of Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Durand Cup quarterfinal to set up a semifinal encounter against Diamond Harbour FC on Sunday. The Red and Golds will take on their fellow Kolkata side on August 20 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

East Bengal Recorded A Resounding Victory Over Mohun Bagan Super Giant

East Bengal came unscathed from Group A, winning all three matches and set up a mouthwatering quarterfinal Kolkata derby in the last eight. But they were handed a blow as midfielder Mohammed Rashid flew back to his home due to a personal problem. But it didn't prove to be a major roadblock as East Bengal displayed a commanding performance to edge out their archrivals 2-1 in front of a packed stadium on Sunday.

Bipin Singh was brought down inside the box, and Dimitri Diamantakos converted the resultant penalty to take a deserved lead. The Greek striker then scored his second of the evening as his shot came off Spanish defender Alberto and deflected into the goal. Mohun Bagan pulled one back through Anirudh Thapa, but East Bengal's defence held their nerve to grind out a solid victory.

How To Book Online And Offline Tickets For Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal

The ticket sale for the high-voltage quarterfinal between East Bengal and Diamond Harbour FC commenced on August 17 at 9:30 PM on the BookmyShow mobile app and website. Tickets are priced at 150, 200, 250 and 300, and fans can redeem the online tickets at the Mohammedan Sporting Club Box office at Maidan on August 18, 19 and 20 from 11 AM to 5 PM. A single person will only be allowed to book four tickets.