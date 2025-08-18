Republic World
  Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Here's All You Need To Know About Ticket Sales For East Bengal FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Clash

Updated 18 August 2025 at 11:33 IST

Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Here's All You Need To Know About Ticket Sales For East Bengal FC vs Diamond Harbour FC Clash

East Bengal prevailed 2-1 over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a thrilling Durand Cup quarterfinal to set up a semifinal encounter against Diamond Harbour FC. Get all the semifinal ticket details here.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
East Bengal players celebrate the first goal
East Bengal players celebrate the first goal | Image: Durand Cup
East Bengal FC got the better of Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Durand Cup quarterfinal to set up a semifinal encounter against Diamond Harbour FC on Sunday. The Red and Golds will take on their fellow Kolkata side on August 20 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

East Bengal Recorded A Resounding Victory Over Mohun Bagan Super Giant

East Bengal came unscathed from Group A, winning all three matches and set up a mouthwatering quarterfinal Kolkata derby in the last eight. But they were handed a blow as midfielder Mohammed Rashid flew back to his home due to a personal problem. But it didn't prove to be a major roadblock as East Bengal displayed a commanding performance to edge out their archrivals 2-1 in front of a packed stadium on Sunday.

Bipin Singh was brought down inside the box, and Dimitri Diamantakos converted the resultant penalty to take a deserved lead. The Greek striker then scored his second of the evening as his shot came off Spanish defender Alberto and deflected into the goal. Mohun Bagan pulled one back through Anirudh Thapa, but East Bengal's defence held their nerve to grind out a solid victory.

How To Book Online And Offline Tickets For Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal

The ticket sale for the high-voltage quarterfinal between East Bengal and Diamond Harbour FC commenced on August 17 at 9:30 PM on the BookmyShow mobile app and website. Tickets are priced at 150, 200, 250 and 300, and fans can redeem the online tickets at the Mohammedan Sporting Club Box office at Maidan on August 18, 19 and 20 from 11 AM to 5 PM. A single person will only be allowed to book four tickets.

Also Read: Controversies Refuse To Die Down In EPL Matchweek 1, Manchester United Left Fuming After Match Official Turn Down Penalty Call

For offline mode, supporters can buy their tickets at the East Bengal Club Box office at Maidan on August 18, 19 and 20 from 11 AM to 5 PM, and for DHFC supporters, they can buy tickets at the Mohammedan Sporting Club Box office at Maidan.

Also Read: Durand Cup 2025: East Bengal Conquer Kolkata! Red & Golds Seal Commanding 2-1 Victory Over Mohun Bagan SG In A Thrilling Derby

Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 18 August 2025 at 11:33 IST

