'I’m Going To Assess': Lionel Messi Creates Suspense Around FIFA World Cup 2026 Participation To Be Held In USA, Mexico And Canada

Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to a World Cup win in 2022, might be back to defend the title next year in the marquee tournament that will be played in USA, Mexico, and Canada. The soccer legend, who will turn 39 next year, is looking forward to play the World Cup, but there are still doubts about his participation in football's biggest tournament.

Messi hasn't completely ruled out the possibilities of him playing the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup, but he is yet to assess where his body stands prior to the multi-nation tournament.

Miami's Pre-Season To Determine Messi's Final Call

The Argentina icon has been honest about his future, and he has said that his pre-season in the Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami will decide the course of his future. Messi already scaled the summit of greatness in FIFA World Cup 2022 by lifting the trophy. Messi not only lifted the World Cup in Qatar, he was also awarded the Golden Ball for being the best player of the tournament.

"The truth is that yes, it’s something extraordinary to be able to be in a World Cup and I would like to be there. To feel well and to be an important part of helping my national team, if I am there. And I’m going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter and see if I can really be 100%," said the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Messi moved to play the MLS for Inter Miami in the final phase of his career, and he continues to be the standout player of the league. Though the competition in MLS isn't that intense as compared to the European leagues, but Messi has enough accomplishments under his belt that cements his place in the legacy of greats.

Lionel Messi To Tour India In December