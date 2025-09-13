Big Injury Setback For Real Madrid, Los Blancos Defender Antonio Rudiger Likely To Be Sidelined From La Liga For Several Weeks

Real Madrid have sustained a huge setback in the ongoing 2025-26 season of La Liga. Centre-back Antonio Rudiger ended up injuring a muscle in his left leg and it is now being reported that the German footballer could be sidelined for around 12 weeks. The 32-year-old sustained the injury while training. Rudiger will have a few more tests, but as of now, the injury is being reported as a serious one.

List Of La Liga And Champions League Matches That Antonio Rudiger Could Miss

"Following tests conducted on Toni Rüdiger by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his left leg. Awaiting further development," the club said in a statement. Here is a consolidated list of the matches that Rudiger might miss for the Los Blancos.

La Liga:

Home Game vs Espanyol on September 20

Away Game vs Levante on September 24

Away Game vs Atletico Madrid on September 27

Home Game vs Villarreal on October 5

Away Game vs Getafe on October 20

Home Game vs Barcelona on October 26

Home Game vs Valencia on November 2

Away Game vs Rayo Vallenaco on November 9

Away Game vs Elche on November 23

Away Game vs Girona on November 30

Home Game vs Celta Vigo on December 7

Away Game vs Alaves on December 14

Champions League:

Home Game vs Marseille on September 17

Away Game vs Kairat on September 30

Home Game vs Juventus on October 23

Away Game vs Liverpool on November 5

Away Game vs Olympiacos on November 27

Home Game vs Manchester City on December 11

Real Madrid's Defence To Take Massive Hit