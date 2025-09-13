Updated 13 September 2025 at 09:31 IST
Big Injury Setback For Real Madrid, Los Blancos Defender Antonio Rudiger Likely To Be Sidelined From La Liga For Several Weeks
The Los Blancos have limited options as far as their defensive options are concerned. Real Madrid are all set to play to their next La Liga game against Espanyol on September 20, 2025
Real Madrid have sustained a huge setback in the ongoing 2025-26 season of La Liga. Centre-back Antonio Rudiger ended up injuring a muscle in his left leg and it is now being reported that the German footballer could be sidelined for around 12 weeks. The 32-year-old sustained the injury while training. Rudiger will have a few more tests, but as of now, the injury is being reported as a serious one.
List Of La Liga And Champions League Matches That Antonio Rudiger Could Miss
"Following tests conducted on Toni Rüdiger by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his left leg. Awaiting further development," the club said in a statement. Here is a consolidated list of the matches that Rudiger might miss for the Los Blancos.
La Liga:
- Home Game vs Espanyol on September 20
- Away Game vs Levante on September 24
- Away Game vs Atletico Madrid on September 27
- Home Game vs Villarreal on October 5
- Away Game vs Getafe on October 20
- Home Game vs Barcelona on October 26
- Home Game vs Valencia on November 2
- Away Game vs Rayo Vallenaco on November 9
- Away Game vs Elche on November 23
- Away Game vs Girona on November 30
- Home Game vs Celta Vigo on December 7
- Away Game vs Alaves on December 14
Champions League:
- Home Game vs Marseille on September 17
- Away Game vs Kairat on September 30
- Home Game vs Juventus on October 23
- Away Game vs Liverpool on November 5
- Away Game vs Olympiacos on November 27
- Home Game vs Manchester City on December 11
Real Madrid's Defence To Take Massive Hit
Xabi Alonso will have a challenging task at his disposal as Rudiger's absence might weaken Real Madrid's defence. Rudiger's injury means that the Los Blancos have limited defensive options. Due to suspension, the German player featured only in one La Liga game this season. Madrid have reinforcements in place as they had signed Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen and it might give Alonso some flexibility.
