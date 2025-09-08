Manchester City Star Erling Haaland Suffers Freak Injury On International Duty, Needs Three Stitches After Hit By Norway Team Bus

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has suffered a freak injury during the ongoing international break. The striker revealed on Snapchat that he was hit by the Norway team bus and required three stitches.

Erling Haaland Suffered A Freak Injury

The 25-year-old exited the team bus, and the trunk door hit him in his mouth as he appeared to stand very close to it. Haaland posted on Snapchat with the caption, “Just got banged out by a bus door. Three stitches.” The incident happened just outside of the team hotel, and he was quickly escorted by the team doctor inside the hotel.

He scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Finland in an international friendly on September 4. The Manchester City star doesn't seem to have a serious injury and will likely to start against Manchester United in the Premier League on September 14.

Haaland jokingly put the blame on his Norwegian colleague, Martin Odeegard. When a fan asked whether the Arsenal captain was responsible for his injury, Haaland replied, “Correct.”

Norway Have Been Brilliant In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Norway are pretty well placed to make it to their first FIFA World Cup finals since 1998. They are currently leading Group I having maintained a perfect record so far. With Italy and Israel also knocking on their shoulder, Norway will face Moldova in their next World Cup Qualifying match.

Norway also humbled Italy by a margin of 3-0 and Haaland has netted four goals so far in the campaign, and is currently the third highest goalscorer in the ongoing campaign. The final four places for the FIFA World Cup will be determined via the UEFA playoffs.

12 group runners-up, alongside four best-ranked group winners, will be pitted against each other.