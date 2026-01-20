Bodo/Glimt vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

Erling Haaland reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City in Manchester | Image: AP

UEFA Champions League action returns once again, with thrilling match-ups in place. Norway will feature an epic encounter between Bodo/Glimt and Premier League titans Manchester City. Both sides will look to bolster their positions in the rankings as the race to the coveted prize tightens up.

Bodo/Glimt are still on the hunt for their first Champions League victory of the season. The Norwegian side, however, has been resilient in home fixtures, and the venue's frosty conditions could help them gain an advantage in the competition.

Upsetting a team like Manchester City could be huge for the side, and Bodo/Glimt would look to do just that in the upcoming UCL competition.

Manchester City FC are coming off a disappointing defeat in the Manchester Derby, having lost 0-2 to Manchester United. Despite the recent hiccups, Pep Guardiola's side remains a genuine threat in the competition. The Premier League titans have a firm spot in the competition, and they would look to do better in the competition and secure a dominant finish in the game.

Man City's biggest challenge would be to acclimate to the conditions at hand, but they remain the firm favourites to secure a thumping victory in the UEFA Champions League competition.

Bodo/Glimt vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Bodo/Glimt vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Bodo/Glimt vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will take place on Tuesday, January 20, 2025, at 11:15 PM IST.

Where Will The Bodo/Glimt vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Bodo/Glimt vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match will take place at the Aspmyra Stadion, Bodø/Glimt, Norway.

How To Watch The Bodo/Glimt vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Bodo/Glimt vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.