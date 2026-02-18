Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League In India?

Yann Sommer celebrates with his teammate Alessandro Bastoni at the end of a Serie A soccer match between Roma and Inter Milan, in Rome | Image: AP

Bodo/Glimt will fancy their chances when they host Inter Milan in a Champions League Round of 16 tie at Aspmyra Stadion. The Norwegian side will make their UCL knockout stage debut and will be hoping to replicate their performance against the Nerazzuri.

Wins against Manchester City and Atletico Madrid have made them a formidable force to reckon with and Bodo/Glimt will definitely hope for a positive outcome. Coach Kjetil Knutsen has turned the side into a serial winning machine and he will have a lot to ponder.

Inter Milan narrowly missed an automatic qualification spot, and they will be aware of Bodo/Glimt's threat. They are currently topping the Serie A charts and will hope to reach the Round of 16 without any further hiccups. Inter lost their last three UCL games and cannot take things for granted when they travel to Norway.

Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan Champions League Live Streaming Details

When will the Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan Champions League Match take place?

The Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan Champions League match will take place on Thursday, February 19.

Where will the Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan Champions League match take place?

The Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan Champions League match will take place at Aspmyra Stadion.

What time will the Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan Champions League match start?

The Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan Champions League match?

The live telecast of the Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan Champions League match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Bodo/Glimt vs Inter Milan Champions League match?