Al Nassr vs Arkadag Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Champions League Two In India?

Al Nassr will host Arkadag in an AFC Champions League Two Round of 16 clash at the Al Awwal Park, Riyadh, on Wednesday. Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't been involved in the continental competition so far and it remains to be seen whether he will feature in this clash.

Ronaldo had a dispute with the club after he pointed out how the other Saudi Pro League clubs under the same leadership flexed their muscle in the winter transfer window. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star had missed two league games but roared back in style as he found the net agaiants Al Fateh in the last game.

Coach Jorge Jesus neither confirmed nor denied when asked about Ronaldo's availability for the clash. The home side is carrying a slender 1-0 lead from the previous match, and they will have to avoid any kind of complacency on their home turf.

Al Nassr vs Arkadag AFC Champions League Two Live Streaming Details

When will the Al Nassr vs Arkadag AFC Champions League Two match take place?

The AFC Champions League fixture between Arkadag and Al Nassr will take place on February 18.

Where will the Al Nassr vs Arkadag AFC Champions League Two match take place?

The AFC Champions League match between Arkadag and Al Nassr will take place at the Al Awwal Park, Riyadh.

What time will the Al Nassr vs Arkadag AFC Champions League Two match start?

The AFC Champions League Two clash between Arkadag and Al Nassr will kick off at 11:45 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Al Nassr vs Arkadag AFC Champions League Two match in India?

The AFC Champions League Two clash between Arkadag and Al Nassr will have a live telecast on Sony Sports India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Arkadag AFC Champions League Two match in India?