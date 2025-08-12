Bodoland FC vs Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Group D Match on Live TV and Streaming

Updated 12 August 2025 at 14:19 IST
Durand Cup 2025: Bodoland FC will lock horns against the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Football Team in the Durand Cup 2025 fixture at the Sports Authority of India Stadium (SAI) in Kokrajhar on Tuesday, August 12th.
The Group D fixture of the Durand Cup 2025 between Bodoland FC and ITBP FT will begin at 7 PM IST.
Bodoland FC have displayed a stupendous performance in the ongoing Durand Cup 2025 so far. Currently, they are leading the Group D fixture with six points. Bodoland FC, as of now played two games and won all of them.
The Bodos started their campaign in the prestigious tournament with a 2-1 victory over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC in the Assam derby. In their second fixture, Bodoland FC clinched a 1-0 win against Punjab FC and made it into the knockout stage of the tournament.
On the other hand, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Football Team also had a solid start in the 134th edition of the Durand Cup 2025 with a 2-1 win over Karbi Anglong. However, in their second match of the tournament, they had to share points with Punjab FC after a goalless draw.
Currently, ITBP FT are holding the second place on the Group D standings with four points.
The Bodoland FC vs Indo-Tibetan Border Police FT match of the Durand Cup 2025 will be played at the Sports Authority India Stadium (SAI) in Kokrajhar.
The Durand Cup 2025 match between Bodoland FC vs Indo-Tibetan Border Police FT will take place on August 12, 2025 (Tuesday).
The Durand Cup match between Bodoland FC vs Indo-Tibetan Border Police FT will start at 7 PM IST.
The Durand Cup 2025, Group D match between Bodoland FC vs Indo-Tibetan Border Police FT will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.
