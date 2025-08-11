After Dismal Show With Manchester City, Jack Grealish Set To Join Everton On Loan: Reports

After failing to shine for Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium under Pep Guardiola's coaching, England international Jack Grealish is set to join Everton on a loan deal.

According to The Athletic, Grealish is set to make his way into the Merseyside giants. As per the report, Everton will have an option to buy the 29-year-old for around £50 million ($67m) next summer.

Jack Grealish Set To Leave City After Failing To Gain Guardiola's Trust

It was evident that Jack Grealish was not in Pep Guardiola's plans for the upcoming season after the English star was left out of the squad for the recently concluded FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

At Everton, the 29-year-old will train under the guidance of David Moyes.

Grealish joined Manchester in August 2021 after leaving Aston Villa. For Manchester City, the English international played 157 matches and scored 17 goals. In the recently concluded 2024-2025 season, the 29-year-old played 32 matches and scored just three goals and made five assists.

The 2022-2023 season was the best for Jack Grealish when he played 50 matches for Manchester City, scoring five goals and making 11 assists.

Before joining City, the attacking midfielder played 212 matches for Aston Villa and scored 32 goals.

Grealish's debut for the England National Football Team came in 2020. Following that, he played 39 matches and scored four goals.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have agreed on the deal, and the England international will later go for medical in the Merseyside club.

"Jack Grealish to Everton, here we go! Loan deal agreed with Man City and medical booked later today. Grealish said yes to #EFC project and he’s now set to complete his move in next 24 hours. New addition for David Moyes," Fabrizio Romano wrote on X.

