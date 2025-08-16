Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Quarter-Final 2 Match on Live TV and Streaming

Durand Cup 2025: Bodoland FC will lock horns against NorthEast United FC in the second quarterfinal match of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025, at Sports Authority India Stadium (SAI) in Kokrajhar, on August 16th, Saturday.

The upcoming clash in Kokrajhar will kick off at 7 PM IST.

Bodoland FC had a mesmerizing journey in their maiden run in the Durand Cup. The debutants managed to keep an unbeaten streak in the ongoing tournament, winning all three group stage fixtures.

In Group D of the Durand Cup 2025, Bodoland FC finished at the top of the table with nine points. In their maiden fixture against Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, Bodoland clinched a 2-1 triumph and started their voyage in the Durand Cup 2025 on a good note.

In their second fixture, Bodoland FC clinched a 1-0 victory over Punjab FC. The Debutants caught everyone's eyes after their dominating 4-0 victory over ITBP FT.

On the other hand, NorthEast United clinched two wins and had to share points in their previous fixtures of the Durand Cup 2025. The Highlanders topped Group E with seven points.

The defending champions, NorthEast United, started their journey in the 134th edition of the Durand Cup with a 3-1 victory over Malaysian Armed Forces. Following that, the Highlanders clinched a narrow 2-1 win over Shillong Lajong FC.

The Highlanders made their way into the knockout stage of the tournament after a 2-2 draw against Rangdajied United FC.

Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC: Live Streaming Details

