Durand Cup 2025, Quarterfinals: Can Debutants Bodoland FC Halt NorthEast United FC’s Title Defence Dream In Kokrajhar Clash?

Durand Cup 2025: Bodoland FC will face off against NorthEast United FC in the high-voltage second quarterfinal clash of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025, at the Sports Authority of India Stadium (SAI), in Kokrajhar, on Saturday, August 16th.

The NorthEast derby in Kokrajhar will kick off at 7 PM IST.

Bodoland FC's Dream Run In Durand Cup 2025

Bodoland FC were placed in Group D alongside Punjab FC, ITBP FT, and Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC. Bodoland FC topped the Group D standings with nine points after keeping an unbeaten streak in the prestigious tournament.

In their debut season in the Durand Cup, Bodoland FC caught everyone's attention after displaying a startling performance. In their maiden match in the 134th edition of the Durand Cup, the Kokrajhar-based club clinched a 2-1 victory over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC.

In their second match of the tournament, Bodoland FC defeated Punjab FC by 1-0 and took one step closer to the knockout stage of the ongoing tournament. Later in their final group fixture, Bodoland thrashed ITBP FT 4-0 and sealed a historic quarterfinal spot in the Durand Cup 2025.

Bodoland FC have some rising stars in their squad who can play the role of a game-changer at any point. Indian players like Pranjal Bhumij, Arjun Mardi, Kaushik Daimari, Gwgwmsar Gayary, and Timothi Narzary are going to play a crucial role in the upcoming clash.

In terms of foreigners, Robinson Blandon, Junior Onguene, and Frank Nana Kofi Adotey's presence will be a handful for the debutants. If Bodoland FC qualify for the semifinals of the Durand Cup 2025, it will be a historic moment in Indian football as it's their maiden season in the tournament.

Defending Champions Topped Group E Standings To Confirm Quarterfinal Spot

On the other hand, NorthEast United made their way into the quarterfinals after topping Group E of the Durand Cup 2025 with seven points. In the group stage, NorthEast United clinched two wins, and in one of their fixture, they had to share points.

The Highlanders started their campaign in the 134th edition of the Durand Cup with a dominating 3-1 victory over Malaysian Armed Forces. In their second match, NorthEast clinched a narrow 2-1 win over Shillong Lajong FC.

In their previous fixture and final group stage match against Rangdajied United FC, the defending champions had to share points after a 2-2 scoreline.