Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup 2025 Group D Fixture On TV And Online

Durand Cup 2025: The upcoming Group D fixture of the ongoing 2025 edition of the Durand Cup will be played between Bodoland FC vs Punjab FC. The Punjab FC have a lot riding on this match as they will be in with a chance to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. Punjab FC so far has had a bittersweet tournament. They started their campaign with a 2-1 win against the Karbi Anglong Morning Star, and they later followed it up by playing a goalless draw against the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) football team.
As far as the standings of Group D are concerned, Bodoland FC has played only one match as compared to Punjab FC's two. The Shers aka Punjab FC have four points to their name, whereas Bodoland FC have three.
