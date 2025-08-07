Durand Cup 2025: Mohammedan Sporting End Campaign With 3-0 Thrashing of BSF FT

Kolkata and Indian football giants Mohammedan Sporting Club ended their Durand Cup 2025 campaign in emphatic fashion, producing a dominant all-round display to ease past BSF FT with a 3-0 win in Group B of the Durand Cup 2025 match played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

From the outset, the Kolkata Giants looked determined to bounce back from their first two defeats and it took them just five minutes to get on the scoresheet.

A penalty was coolly converted by their experienced player Sajal Bag, who showed calm nerves under pressure to give his side an early lead.

ALSO READ | Manchester United Agree Benjamin Sesko Deal With RB Leipzig For €85M

Huge Win For Mohammedan SC

After a powerful strike was saved by goalkeeper Harpreet Singh, Mohammedan capitalized on the rebound with a swift and ruthless finish from Maxion, doubling their advantage and sending their supporters into raptures in the 21st minute.

The attacking intent didn’t waver as the half progressed, with the midfield trio orchestrating smart passing patterns and stretching the BSF defense.

The highlight of the half came in the 35th minute when Mohammedan SC added a third with a beautifully worked team goal. A precise cross from the right flank found Maxion lurking inside the box.

With a comfortable cushion from the first half, the Kolkata Giants adopted a more controlled approach after the break, focusing on retaining possession and absorbing pressure.

Both Teams Out of Tournament

BSF FT showed glimpses of resurgence, with Kishori Singh orchestrating a few promising moves from midfield and Navjot Singh finding himself in a great position, only to miss a golden opportunity that could have reduced the deficit.

Despite BSF’s growing urgency, Mohammedan’s backline, led by their composed defenders, remained unbreeched. Substitute Shiba Mandi added energy to Mohammedan's attack and came close to extending the lead, but his strike narrowly missed the target.