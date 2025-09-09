Bolivia vs. Brazil Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Live In India?

In the final match day of the CONMEBOL qualifiers, Bolivia will play host to Brazil in a clinical match-up. While the Brazilian side has already qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Bolivia's hopes are still hanging in the balance.

The stakes are higher than ever for Bolivia, as they still have hopes of making it to the inter-confederation playoffs. But for Brazil, it would be like a routine game where they would be testing out their squad.

Bolivia Set To Host In A High-Stakes FIFA WC Encounter

Bolivia is in a peculiar position as it heads into the competition against Brazil. Coming off a 0-3 loss to Colombia, their defensive unit was brutally exposed, and their recent form has been dubious.

The hosts are looking for one final push in the competition, with coach Oscar Villegas putting all his hopes on Robson Matheus, Miguel Terecros and Moises Paniagua.

Brazil, on the other hand, is currently second in the standings after making a powerful push in the World Cup qualifiers. Under coach Carlo Ancelotti, the Seleção rallied over Chile with a 3-0 lead in their previous competition.

The Brazilian side has been like a defensive tank, with stars like Bruno Gumiares, Estevao Willian and Lucas Paqueta. Notably, there would be no Rodrygo, Neymar and Vinicius Junior, and coach Ancelotti would have to make some significant rotations.

In terms of head-to-head numbers, Brazil has dominated Bolivia in six of their last seven meeting. It would be a match to keep an eye out for, as there's a lot at stake for Bolivia this time.

Bolivia vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Bolivia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Take Place?

The Bolivia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Where Will The Bolivia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2025 Match Take Place?

The Bolivia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2025 match will take place at Estadio Municipal de El Alto in El Alto, Bolivia.

What Time Will The Bolivia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Start?

The Bolivia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will start at 05:00 AM IST on Friday.

Where Can You Watch The Bolivia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Live On TV?

The Bolivia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where Can The Bolivia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?