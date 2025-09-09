Lionel Messi To Be Rested By Argentina For Ecuador Clash, Atletico Madrid Star To Wear Iconic No.10 In FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Argentina have already sealed a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having topped the CONMEBOL group. The defending champions will face Ecuador in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Estadio Monumental, and Lionel Messi will not be a part of the game.

Lionel Messi Will Not Take Part Against Ecuador

The Inter Miami star hasn't travelled with the team and is expected to return to the US in order to prepare for the upcoming MLS clash against Charlotte. In Messi's absence, Thiago Almada is likely to wear the iconic No.10 shirt as per an ESPN report. The 24-year-old Atletico Madrid winger donned the No.10 for the Argentina youth side, and it remains to be seen how he copes with the responsibility.

Messi featured in the 4-0 thrashing of Venezuela and it's likely to be his last appearance for La Albiceleste on home soil. The former FC Barcelona star confirmed he will be back for Argentina in October when the next international break resumes.

As quoted by ESPN, he said, "I spoke with [Argentina head coach Lionel] Scaloni, and he decided that I should rest, not travel to Ecuador because I'm recovering from a [hamstring] injury," Messi said. "We prefer to avoid the trip and prepare for what's coming up well-rested. We're preparing to win the MLS, and that's a goal. We have a friendly in October, and we'll meet again."

Argentina On The Verge Of Another Record

The Ecuador match is Argentina's last tie in FIFA World Cup Qualifying and the defending champions could etch their name in history. During the 2002 World Cup, Argentina topped the Qualifiers by 12 points, and they will have the opportunity to break their own record should they manage a win in the next game and the other results go in their favour.