Bologna vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match In India?

Bologna is set to host AC Milan at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara for their Serie A clash on February 4, 2026. AC Milan will be aiming to extend their 21-match unbeaten streak, while their rivals will look forward to overcoming their slump.

Bologna are currently in 10th position in the Serie A table with 30 points, but have managed just one victory in their last eight league matches since the start of this year. The hosts were defeated 3-2 by Geona in their last domestic outing. Despite the disappointment in Serie A, Bologna won 3-0 against Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, AC Milan will arrive at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara occupying the 2nd spot in the Serie A league table with 47 points and a historic 21-game unbeaten streak. AC Milan are trailing their rivals Inter Milan by eight points in the league, making the upcoming match an important one to keep their title hopes alive.

Bologna vs AC Milan Live Streaming Details

When will the Bologna vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Bologna vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match will take place on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

Where will the Bologna vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match take place?

The Bologna vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 will take place at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna.

What time will the Bologna vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match start?

The Bologna vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match will start at 01:15 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Bologna vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match?

Unfortunately, the Bologna vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match cannot be live televised in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Bologna vs AC Milan, Serie A 2025-2026 match?