Borussia Dortmund BRUTALLY TROLL PSG after knocking them out of Champions League semi final

Borussia Dortmund pulled off an upset when they knocked Paris Saint Germain (PSG) out of the Champions League semi final and advanced to the final in Wembley by running out 1-0 winners on the night and 2-0 winners on aggregate.

As soon as the final whistle went, Dortmund were euphoric and they didn't forget to give it back to PSG and trolled the French Champions hilariously on X.

Mats Hummels starred for Borussia Dortmund in both the legs and scored the all important goal via a towering header in the second leg at Parc Des Princes which sealed the finals spot for Dortmund.

Kylian Mbappe and his PSG were powerless as despite a total of 44 goals scored across two legs, they failed to break down the Yellow wall.

Dortmund Brutally trolls PSG

As soon as Borussia Dortmund won the tie, their X handle tweeted an hilarious post which seemed to be exacting revenge on PSG. Dortmund requoted a PSG tweet from 2020 in which the entire PSG team were doing the Erling Haaland meditation celebration after knocking Dortmund and Haaland out of the Champions League round of 16 stage back in 2020.

As it turned out, Borussia Dortmund admin did remember PSG's troll and had the last laugh as they reposted the tweet saying, “tastes like fine wine”.

Tastes like fine wine 🍷 https://t.co/lxnBFC4yPh — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow)

Dortmund reach their first Champions League final in 11 years

The last time Borussia Dortmund played the Champions League final was at Wembley back in 2013 when they lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich. After 11 years, Dortmund will once again play in the finals and that too at Wembley.

They await the winner of the second leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich to know who they will be facing in the finals. Will it be an all German final and a Der Klassiker at Wembley on June 1st? remains to be seen.



