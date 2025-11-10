Borussia Dortmund To Revive Jadon Sancho Interest Amid Uncertain Manchester United Future: Report

Jadon Sancho's Manchester United future has remained a subject of debate. The winger joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window, but hasn't managed to attract much attention with his antics on the pitch.

Jadon Sancho Might Leave Manchester United In January

Sancho fell out of favour under Erik ten Hag's watch and had a couple of loan spells at various clubs, including Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea. He returned to his former club in January 2024 and showed a glimpse of his brilliance in the Bundesliga. He was even a part of the losing Dortmund team in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

As per reports, Dortmund are ready to revive their interest in Sancho. As per the BILD, United are very reluctant to keep him on their books, and Germany has been mooted as a possible destination. Sancho has failed to impress Villa manager Unai Emery and hasn't started a single match in the Premier League. He played a total of 88 minutes of football, which has further lowered his stock as it stands.

Will Manchester United Cash In On Jadon Sancho?

His current contract ends after this season, United wouldn't mind cashing in on the player who hasn't managed to justify his £73 million price tag. He emerged as one of the upcoming superstars at Manchester City and had established himself as one of the most sought-after players in Germany.

United do have the option to trigger a one-year extension, but the Red Devils are unlikely to execute the clause given Sancho's high wage. The club also brought in the likes of Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Mathues Cunha so letting Sancho leave wouldn't hurt them badly. They are expected to strengthen other areas in the upcoming transfer windows, and Sancho's departure would enable them to invest in that area.