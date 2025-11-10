Huge Blow For Real Madrid After Stalemate Against Rayo Vallecano, Fede Valverde And Thibaut Courtois Sustain Injury

Real Madrid had to share points with Rayo Vallecano after a 0-0 draw in their previous La Liga fixture, at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, on Sunday, November 9.

Los Blancos created many chances in the match but failed to break the deadlock in the match. After sharing the points, Real Madrid hold the top spot in the La Liga 2025-2026 standings with 31 points from 12 matches. Los Blancos also have a +16 goal difference.

Real Madrid Confirm Courtois, Valverde's Injury

A day after the defeat, Real Madrid took to their social media handle to confirm that Fede Valverde and Thibaut Courtois have sustained an injury and will be out of the field for a few days.

Real Madrid stated to confirmed that Courtois has suffered an injury to the adductor longus muscle in his right leg.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Thibaut Courtois by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the adductor longus muscle in his right leg. His recovery will be monitored," Real Madrid stated.

Later, Real Madrid also confirmed that Valverde sustained a blow to his semimembranosus muscle in his right leg.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a semimembranosus muscle injury in his right leg. His recovery will be monitored," the statement added.

During Real Madrid's 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano, Valverde was subbed off in the 83rd minute after sustaining an injury. Trent Alexander-Arnold replaced Valverde on the pitch.

Courtois, Valverde's Numbers For Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois joined Real Madrid in August 2018 and has played 304 matches till now. He has been solid under the goalpost. On the other hand, Fede Valverde signed for Real Madrid in July 2018 and played 338 matches, scoring 32 goals. In the ongoing 2025-2026 season, Valverde played 21 matches and scored 2 goals.