Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch DFB Pokal Match In India?

DFB Pokal: Borussia Dortmund will take on Bayer Leverkusen in their upcoming DFB Pokal match at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Wednesday, December 3.

The match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen will kick off at 1:30 AM IST. The two teams have faced each other 31 times, out of which Dortmund clinched 17 wins, and Leverkusen sealed eight matches. Meanwhile, six matches ended in a draw. The last time these teams faced each other, Dortmund clinched a 2-1 win over Leverkusen.

Borussia Dortmund have clinched two wins, conceded one defeat, and shared points in two matches in their previous five fixtures. Dortmund are coming into this match after a 1-2 win over Leverkusen. In the Bundesliga 2025-2026 standings, Dortmund hold third place with 25 points from 12 matches.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Leverkusen are in great form in recent times. They have clinched four wins and conceded just one defeat in their last five matches. Leverkusen are coming into this match after a 2-1 defeat to Dortmund. Leverkusen hold the fourth place on the Bundesliga standings with 23 points from 12 matches.

ALSO READ: Newcastle Striker Wissa Left Out Of Congo Squad For Africa Cup Of Nations

Advertisement

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen, DFB Pokal Live Streaming Details

When will the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB Pokal Match take place?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB Pokal match will take place on Wednesday, December 3.

Where will the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB Pokal match take place?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB Pokal match will take place at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, England.

What time will the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB Pokal match start?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB Pokal match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB Pokal match?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB Pokal match will not be live televised in India. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen DFB Pokal match?