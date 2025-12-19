Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bundesliga In India?

Borussia Dortmund will have a chance to close the gap with the top two when they host Borussia Monchengladbach in a Bundesliga match at Signal Iduna Park. The Black and Yellows have drawn their last two matches and will seek to finish the year on a high.

Monchengladbach have overturned their recent form and have recorded three wins and a draw in their last five games. For Dortmund, Jobe Bellingham won't be available due to an injury, while Ramy Bensebaini is on national duty with Algeria at the African Cup of Nations.

Dortmund have been shaky of late, but Niko Kovac's team does have the resources to douse the fire.

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga Live Streaming

When Will The Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 2025-26 match will take place on Saturday, December 20.

Where Will The Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 2025-26 match will take place at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

What Time Will The Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 2025-26 Match Start?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 2025-26 match will start at 1:00 AM IST on Saturday.

Where Can You Watch The Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 2025-26 Match On TV?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 2025-26 match will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga 2025-26 Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?