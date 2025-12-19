Will Enzo Maresca Replace Pep Guardiola At Manchester City? Chelsea Boss Breaks Silence On Growing Speculation

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca's future has been a subject of debate. Earlier, after defeating Everton 2-0, Maresca had raised questions over his Chelsea future after he claimed “the last 48 hours have been the worst 48 hours since I joined the club because so many people didn’t support us”.

Enzo Maresca Breaks Silence On His Chelsea Future

Chelsea have done well under Enzo Maresca's tutelage and lifted the FIFA Club World Cup trophy last season. The Blues are currently 4th in the Premier League table, and that hasn't stopped Maresca from being linked with Manchester City. The Athletic reported that the Italian is being courted as a possible replacement for Pep Guardiola.

But the Chelsea manager refuted all the speculations, reaffirming his loyalty to the Blues.

Ahead of the Newcastle United match, the Chelsea manager said, “It doesn't affect me at all because I know it's 100 per cent speculation. In this moment, there is no time for these kinds of things, first of all because I have a contract here until 2029.

“I said many times, my focus is just about this club and I'm very proud to be here. It's speculation. One week ago, in Italy, it was the same with Juventus. I don't pay attention because I know it's not true."

Chelsea Have Endured A Rough Patch

Chelsea have had an inconsistent run of form, having won just two out of their last five matches in all competitions. The 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leeds United in the EPL provided severe damage to their title credentials, while the goalless draw against Bournemouth also hurt their ambitions.

