Bournemouth vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Premier League 2025-2026: Bournemouth will lock horns against Arsenal in their upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on Saturday, January 3.

The match between Bournemouth and Arsenal will kick off at 11 PM IST. The two teams have faced each other 18 times, out of which Arsenal clinched 12 wins, and Bournemouth sealed three games. Meanwhile, three matches ended in a draw. The last time the two teams faced each other was in May 2025, when Arsenal conceded a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth.

Bournemouth have failed to clinch a single win in their previous five fixtures. They have conceded just one defeat and had to share points in four games. Bournemouth are coming into this match after a 2-2 draw against Chelsea. Bournemouth hold the 15th place on the standings with 23 points from 19 matches.

On the other hand, Arsenal are unbeaten in their previous five fixtures, sealing four wins and sharing points in one game. The Gunners are coming into this match after a 4-1 win over Aston Villa. Arsenal hold the top spot on the Premier League table with 15 points from 19 matches.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Bournemouth vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Bournemouth vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, January 3.

Where will the Bournemouth vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Bournemouth vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

What time will the Bournemouth vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Bournemouth vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 11 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Bournemouth vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Bournemouth vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 11 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Bournemouth vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match?