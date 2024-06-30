Published 21:21 IST, June 30th 2024

Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz becomes Thiago Motta’s first big signing at Juventus

Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz is Thiago Motta’s first big signing at Juventus.The Turin club announced Sunday that it’s paying a 50 million euro ($54 million) transfer fee for Luiz, who is currently playing for Brazil at the Copa America, and signed him to a five-year contract.