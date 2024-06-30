sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:21 IST, June 30th 2024

Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz becomes Thiago Motta’s first big signing at Juventus

Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz is Thiago Motta’s first big signing at Juventus.The Turin club announced Sunday that it’s paying a 50 million euro ($54 million) transfer fee for Luiz, who is currently playing for Brazil at the Copa America, and signed him to a five-year contract.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Douglas Luiz
Douglas Luiz | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

21:21 IST, June 30th 2024