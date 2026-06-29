Brazil's Vinícius Júnior Makes Huge Statement Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Match: 'Beating Japan, Not Big Deal'

Brazil vs Japan: Ahead of the much-awaited Round of 32 match against Japan, Brazil have started playing mind games and that has truly spiced up the occasion. While it promises to be a humdinger of a game considering both sides have been consistent and have been playing good football, Vinícius Júnior would certainly have the spotlight on him for obvious reasons. There is little to no doubt that Vinicius has also been Brazil's biggest attacking weapon at the tournament. He would also hold the fortunes of Brazil in the game.

Ahead of the contest, Vinícius sounded optimistic about Brazil's chances and claimed that beating Japan is not a big deal. He also predicted that Brazil would make it to the final 16.

"We are very confident. We will comfortably beat Japan and qualify for the Round of 16. Beating Japan is not a big deal for us," Vinícius told reporters on match eve.

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The Real Madrid winger tallied four goals and one assist in the group stage versus Morocco, Haiti and Scotland. He’ll lead the Seleção again as Brazil take on Japan in Houston for a spot in the Round of 16.

Can Japan Give Brazil a Run For Their Money?

While it will not be the first time Japan will lock horns with Brazil at the World Cup stage, this time the Samurai Blue now boast a plethora of exports not just playing, but excelling, in Europe. Japan are without injured stars Kaoru Mitoma, Wataru Endo and Takumi Minamino. Despite that, the squad features players from the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

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