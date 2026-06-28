FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Teams Qualified To Round Of 32, Fixtures, Schedule, And Timings

FIFA World Cup 2026: The group stage fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2026 have finally come to an end, leaving 32 teams in contention at the extravagant tournament.

Shockingly, Colombia held Portugal to a goalless draw in the final Group K match on June 28. Despite coming close to breaking the deadlock, the Colombians were denied by Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who was named Player of the Match after producing a string of stunning saves.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo once again failed to make an impact, unable to trouble Colombia’s defense. Colombia dominated possession, even against Portugal’s world‑class midfield.

In the upcoming Round of 32, Portugal will face Croatia on July 3.

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Teams Qualified For The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32

Group A: Mexico, South Africa.

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Group B: Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Group C: Brazil, Morocco.

Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay.

Group E: Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador.

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden.

Group G: Belgium, Egypt.

Group H: Spain, Cabo Verde.

Group I: France, Norway, Senegal.

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria.

Group K: Colombia, Portugal, DR Congo.

Group L: England, Ghana, Croatia.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Writes History With Goals In Seven Consecutive FIFA World Cup Matches

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 Fixtures:

Monday, June 29:

South Africa vs. Canada: Los Angeles Stadium - 12:30 AM, IST.

Brazil vs. Japan: Houston Stadium - 10:30 PM, IST.

Tuesday, June 30:

Germany vs. Paraguay: Boston Stadium - 2 AM, IST.

Netherlands vs. Morocco: Estadio Monterrey - 6:30 AM, IST.

Ivory Coast vs. Norway: Dallas Stadium - 10:30 PM, IST.

Wednesday, July 1:

France vs. Sweden: New York New Jersey Stadium - 2:30 AM, IST.

Mexico vs. Ecuador: Mexico City Stadium - 6:30 AM, IST.

England vs. DR Congo: Atlanta Stadium - 9:30 PM, IST.

Thursday, July 2:

Belgium vs. Senegal: Seattle Stadium - 1:30 AM, IST.

USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium - 5:30 AM, IST.

Friday, July 3:

Spain vs. Austria: Los Angeles Stadium - 12:30 AM, IST.

Portugal vs. Croatia: Toronto Stadium - 4:30 AM, IST.

Switzerland vs. Algeria: BC Place, Vancouver - 8:30 AM, IST.

Australia vs. Egypt: Dallas Stadium - 11:30 AM, IST.

Saturday, July 4:

Argentina vs. Cabo Verde: Miami Stadium - 3:30 AM, IST.