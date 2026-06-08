Brazil Suffer Major Setback, Wesley Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026 After Sustaining Thigh Injury

Brazil has made an injury replacement to its World Cup roster less than a week before its first match against Morocco, with right back Wesley out and midfielder Éderson in.

The Brazilian soccer confederation said Sunday that Wesley injured a muscle in his left thigh. He left early in the team’s friendly game against Egypt on Saturday night in Cleveland, and imaging found it significant enough to knock Wesley out of the World Cup.

“Wesley is an athlete loved by the group and will always be considered part of this team that seeks the six-time world championship,” the Brazilian confederation said.

Éderson, 26, is now set to join the team in the U.S. as part of the 26-player roster. Brazil opens World Cup group play on Saturday in the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

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