Brazil vs France Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Friendly In India?

Brazil will renew their FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations with a blockbuster international friendly match with France at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. Selecao will have a point to prove, having recorded just two wins in their last five matches across all.

Neymar's omission has attracted various kinds of attention after Carlo Ancelotti preferred Igor Thiago and Rayan over Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer. Ancelotti will have a lot of options at his disposal with the likes of Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Joao Pedro gunning for some minutes.

Kylian Mbappe's injury has already created a lot of confusion, although the Real Madrid star cleared the air recently. The French sensation needs just 3 goals to get past Olivier Giroud to become France's all-time highest goalscorer. Jules Kounde and William Saliba will not be available due to injury issues, but otherwise, France are well-positioned to provide a stiff competition to Brazil.

Brazil vs France International Friendly Live Streaming

When will the Brazil vs France international friendly match take place?

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The international friendly match between Brazil and France will take place on Friday, March 27.

At what time will the Brazil vs France international friendly match take place?

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The international friendly match between Brazil and France will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

Where will the Brazil vs France international friendly match take place?

The international friendly match between Brazil and France will take place at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Brazil vs France international friendly match?

The live streaming of the international friendly match between Brazil and France will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Brazil vs France international friendly match?