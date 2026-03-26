Italy vs Northern Ireland Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff Match In India?

It's Now or Never! Everything will be at stake when Italy host Northern Ireland in a crunch FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff match at Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo. The Azzurri have failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup finals in the last two editions and Gennarro Gattuso will be aiming to defy the odds this time.

Since lifting the silverware in 2006, football's grandest stage hasn't been a happy hunting event for the Italians. They didn't get past the group stage in 2010 and 2014, and it was followed by two back-to-back humiliations. Should they get the better of Northern Ireland, they will face either Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina in the last stage.

Italy vs Northern Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff Live Streaming



When will the Italy vs Northern Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff match take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff match between Italy and Northern Ireland will take place on Friday, March 27.

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At what time will the Italy vs Northern Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff match take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff match between Italy and Northern Ireland will kick off at 1:15 AM IST.

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Where will the Italy vs Northern Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff match take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff match between Italy and Northern Ireland will take place at the Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Italy vs Northern Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff match?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff match between Italy and Northern Ireland will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Italy vs Northern Ireland FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoff match?