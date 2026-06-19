Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: Brazil’s Early Strike Ruled Offside | BRA 0-0 HAI
Brazil face Haiti in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 at Philadelphia Stadium on Saturday, June 20. Stay tuned here for live scores and updates from this crucial Group C encounter.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: Brazil will aim to revive their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign when they meet Haiti in their second Group C fixture. Following a disappointing opener against Morocco, Carlo Ancelotti’s men are under pressure to deliver a commanding performance. The five-time champions possess attacking depth but must improve their finishing to secure a first victory. Haiti, meanwhile, approached the contest with resilience, having displayed defensive grit in their opening match.
Live Blog
Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Brazil will play against Haiti in the Group C fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026, at the Philadelphia Stadium, on Saturday, June 20. Brazil are the favorites on paper, Haiti will aim to frustrate and capitalize on counterattacks. The clash promises urgency, redemption, and high stakes for both sides.
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Score & Updates: Brazil Take Lead But Offside!
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Score: Brazil took an early lead in the 12th minute of the match after a beautiful play on the right flank. It was Raphinha who got the back of the net, but he was offside. 12' BRA 0-0 HAI
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Score & Updates: Action Begins In Philadelphia
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Score: It's time for kick-off in Philadelphia! Both teams are aiming to clinch their first win of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
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Brazil vs Haiti, Live Score & Updates: Players Take Field
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Score: Brazil and Haiti players have taken the field before the match, and it's time for the national anthems.
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Score & Updates: No Neymar For Brazil
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Score: Star Brazilian attacker Neymar remains sidelined in the Haiti clash with a persistent calf issue. Although he trained alongside his teammates, the forward failed to regain full fitness in time. The hope now is that the veteran attacker can recover ahead of the final group-stage encounter with Scotland, on June 25.
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Brazil vs Haiti, Live Score & Updates:
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Score:
Haiti Playing XI: Placide (GK), Experience, Delcroix, Ade, Arcus, Providence, Bellegarde, Jacques, Duverne, Pierrot, Casimir.
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Score & Updates: Brazil Playing XI
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Score:
Brazil Playing XI: Alisson (GK), Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos, Casemiro, Guimaraes, Paqueta, Raphinha, Vinicius, Cunha.
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Score & Updates: Hello & Welcome!
Brazil vs Haiti, Live Score: Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of the Group C clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Brazil take on Haiti at Philadelphia Stadium on Saturday, June 20. The match kicks off at 6 AM IST. Stay tuned here for all the live updates from this crucial encounter.