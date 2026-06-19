Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: Brazil’s Early Strike Ruled Offside | BRA 0-0 HAI

Brazil vs Haiti Live Score & Updates | Image: Republic

Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: Brazil will aim to revive their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign when they meet Haiti in their second Group C fixture. Following a disappointing opener against Morocco, Carlo Ancelotti’s men are under pressure to deliver a commanding performance. The five-time champions possess attacking depth but must improve their finishing to secure a first victory. Haiti, meanwhile, approached the contest with resilience, having displayed defensive grit in their opening match.