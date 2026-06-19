Brazil vs Haiti Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?

Brazil will hope to register their first win in the FIFA World Cup 2026 when they take on Haiti at Philadelphia Stadium. The Selecao have been under tremendous pressure following their below-par display in their World Cup opener against Morocco.

With Scotland pumping in three goals against Haiti, Brazil would be hoping to follow a similar trend. Neymar has been ruled out of the second match and the Brazil Football Confederation confirmed the Santos star won't travel with the team to Philadelphia. Brazil haven't lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy since 2002, and pressure is building gradually.

It remains to be seen whether Carlo Ancelotti brings any fresh players to the starting lineup to tweak his strategy for this game.

Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Haiti will be played on Saturday (IST).

At what time will the Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Haiti will kick off at 6:00 AM IST.

Where will the Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Haiti will be held at the Philadelphia Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Haiti will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of Brazil vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?