FIFA World Cup: After Neymar Brazil Hit With Fresh Injury Scare, Arsenal Defender Gabriel Skips Training Ahead Of Haiti Game

Brazil cannot take things lightly when they take on Haiti in a FIFA World Cup Group C game at Philadelphia Stadium on Saturday. Carlo Ancelotti's men played out a 1-1 draw with Morocco and Selecao's performance has been under scrutiny following a very subpar display in their World Cup opener.

Brazil Suffer Fresh Setbacks Ahead Of Haiti Tie

Brazil have already been hit with an injury scare as Neymar is unlikely to feature in the group stage. Now it has emerged that another key Brazil player could be under the radar. As reported by The Standard, Gabriel missed training on Wednesday following an issue with his left adductor. He wasn't involved with the main group and featured in a separate group wth Raphinha, who is also recuperating from an injury problem.

Gabriel has been Brazil's preferred centre back alongside Marquinhos and if he doesn't make it to the game, it will be a big headache for Ancelotti, who has been under tremendous pressure to deliver. As per Brazilian media, Gabriel will continue to be monitored and a late call will be taken by the management.

Also Read: FIFA Issues Response After Iran Instructed To Leave USA Immediately Following New Zealand FIFA World Cup Game

Advertisement

Neymar Continues To Be On Sidelines

Neymar hasn't been involved in training since Brazil began their preparations on US soil, and the wait has now grown even longer. As per the Associated Press, the 34-year-old was supposed to return to training on Monday and now it has been delayed. The Brazilian star had further tests on his injured right calf, and the results have not been disclosed by the Brazilian Football Federation.

Brazil huffed and puffed against Morocco, and their struggles in the Moroccan attacking third were quite evident. The likes of Raphinha and Vinicius Jr could not convert chances and a player of Neymar's calibre would have been more fit to unlock the Moroccan defence.