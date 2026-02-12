Brentford vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Live In India?

Arsenal will aim to widen the gap at the top of the table when they take on Brentford in a Premier League fixture in North London. The Gunners have a three point gap with second-placed Manchester City and cannot lose ground in the title race anymore.

Arsenal have been left very thin as injury has crippled Mikel Arteta's squad. The Gunners manager revealed that Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka might get fit in time for the Brentford clash. Kai Havertz suffereda muscular injury and the German international will be on the sidelines for a prolonged period.

Since that 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, Arsenal have scored seven goals in two matches against Leeds United and Sunderland. On the other side, Brentford have been an inconsistent side but have tamed Aston Villa and Newcastle United in the last two games. They are circling around the top four and another three points would boost their chances.

Brentford vs Arsenal Premier League Live Streaming

When will the Premier League match between Brentford and Arsenal be played?

Advertisement

The Premier League match between Brentford and Arsenal will be played on Friday, February 13.

Where will the Premier League match between Brentford and Arsenal take place?

Advertisement

The Premier League fixture between Brentford and Arsenal will be played at Gtech Community Stadium.

At what time will the Premier League match between Brentford and Arsenal kick off?

The Premier League clash between Brentford and Arsenal is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Brentford vs Arsenal Premier League clash in India?

The Premier League fixture between Brentford and Arsenal can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the Premier League match between Brentford and Arsenal in India?

The upcoming Premier League match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.