Head Coach Thomas Tuchel Extends England Contract To Euro 2028

Thomas Tuchel speaks to the players during a training session of England's national soccer team in London, England ahead of the world cup qualifying soccer match against Serbia | Image: PA via AP

England coach Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract extension to the 2028 European Championship.

The German’s current deal ran until the end of the World Cup in July. He was appointed in 2024.

The English Football Association announced the new deal on Thursday to avoid any distractions ahead of the World Cup.

“The agreements will ensure clarity and full focus on the pitch for the England squad at this summer’s World Cup. They will also provide continuity into the top-tier UEFA Nations League fixtures that follow almost immediately in September,” the FA said in a statement.

Tuchel oversaw England’s perfect qualifying campaign for the World Cup; all eight games were won without conceding a goal.

“It is no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches, and I cannot wait to lead them to the World Cup,” Tuchel said. “It is an incredible opportunity, and we are going to do our very best to make the country proud.”

Tuchel is a serial trophy-winning coach, having lifted the Champions League with Chelsea and French and German league titles with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

“He was the right person for the job when he joined us for the World Cup campaign, and has only strengthened his reputation across the qualifiers,” FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said. “We know the players are right behind him, and the togetherness within the group is there for all to see.

“There is simply no better candidate available in world football. With his big-game experience, knowledge, and passion, he gives the squad the very best chance for success, this summer and with the once-in-a-generation Euro being hosted on these shores in two years’ time.”