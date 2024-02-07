English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 16:34 IST

'Bro thinks he is Maradona': Gambia player blatantly scores with hand in AFCON, gets reality check

In the AFCON 2023 match against Cameroon, Muhammad Sanneh of The Gambia made every effort to give his team an equaliser but VAR denied him a Hand of God moment

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Gambia's hand goal
Gambia's hand goal | Image:Screengrab/YouTube/ CAF TV
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a thrilling Africa Cup of Nations Group C clash, Cameroon secured a 3-2 victory over Gambia. Karl Toko Ekambi's 56th-minute goal set the tone, countered by Ablie Jallow's 72nd-minute equalizer for Gambia. Ebrima Colley's 85th-minute strike gave Gambia a late lead, but Cameroon fought back with James Gomez's own goal in the 87th minute and Christopher Wooh's dramatic winner in the 90+1st minute. The match became one of the most entertaining games of ‌AFCON 2024 so far, showcasing intense action and shifting fortunes.

3 things you need to know 

  • Cameroon beat Gambia 3-2 in the Group C encounter 
  • Gambia lost all 3 of their matches in the tournament 
  • Senegal won all 3 of their matches in ‌Group C

Also Read: 'I'm not magician': Stimac shifts blame for India's Asian Cup disaster

Muhammad Sanneh tried to re-create Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ but in the wrong era

Muhammad Sanneh's goal for The Gambia against Cameroon took an unexpected and comical turn during the thrilling events of AFCON 2023. VAR stepped in and disregarded what was first believed to be The Gambia's third goal, pointing out that Sanneh had pushed the ball into the net with his hand. Diego Maradona's legendary "Hand of God" goal against England was duplicated in this occurrence. Fabrice Ondoa, the custodian for Cameroon, protested despite Sanneh's celebrations, which prompted a VAR review. The goal was disallowed and Sanneh was given a yellow card by referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa when the replay revealed the intentional handball.

The funny part emerged when Sanneh accepted the card and pretended to be innocent even though she had been caught in the deed. Without VAR's intervention, the disallowed goal would have eliminated Cameroon from the competition and given Guinea a remote chance of making it to the next round.

Fans on social media began to make fun of the situation by comparing Sanneh's behaviour to Maradona's famous moment in football history. Meanwhile, in a noteworthy turn of events, Rigobert Song, the coach of Manchester United, decided to bench Andre Onana for Cameroon's pivotal last group match against The Gambia. In spite of Onana's absence, Cameroon won 3-2, guaranteeing their place in the round of 16 and introducing further drama to the story of AFCON 2023.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

