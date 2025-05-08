Bukayo Saka Misses Absolute Sitter In Clash Against Paris Saint Germain As Arsenal Miss Out On Champions League Final

Bukayo Saka is considered as one of the best players in the Arsenal squad but in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Paris Saint Germain, he missed an absolute sitter which can be considered as one of the reasons Arsenal lost to PSG in their Champions League semi-final match. PSG defeated Arsenal 2-1 in the second leg of their semi-final match and won the overall tie by a score of 3-1 on aggregate. PSG will now take on Inter Milan in the finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Bukayo Saka Misses From Unmissable Position As Arsenal Lose To PSG

PSG had gone 2-0 up against Arsenal in the second leg of their semi-final match thanks to goals from Fabian Ruiz and Achraf Hakimi. Bukayo Saka had gotten a goal back for Arsenal when he scored in the 76th minute. He could have levelled the score in the 79th minute as he had an open goal in front of him to score. Saka in that moment shot the ball over the bar and with that Arsenal's hopes of getting a spot in the final of the UEFA Champions League.

With Saka missing an open goal in front of him, Arsenal's trophy drought continued which has now spanned for 5 years.

Martin Odegaard Left Dissapointed After Arsenal's Loss

Following PSG's 2-1 defeat in the second leg of the semi-final match against PSG, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was left heartbroken due to his team missing out on the finals.

“We have to learn from this. We did a lot of good things, but it’s not enough,” said Martin Odegaard after the tough loss against PSG.

“Inside the boxes, over the two games, we weren’t good enough,”Odegaard further added to his statements.

Arsenal will be looking to come back stronger in the 2025-26 season as they end yet another season trophyless.