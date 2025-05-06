Manchester United Not To Entertain Any Offers For Bruno Fernandes After Al-Hilal Interest Revealed: Reports

Bruno Fernandes has easily been the shining light in what otherwise has been a disastrous season for Manchester United. Brentford handed United their 16th loss in the Premier League to pile more misery on Ruben Amorim's side.

Bruno Fernandes Linked With A Move To Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal are reportedly readying a blockbuster move for United captain Bruno Fernandes. The Saudi Pro League club parted ways with Neymar on mutual consent and are looking for a big name to bolster their squad. Fernandes has been United's most consistent player and the Red Devils' skipper could lift his first European honour as United are set to take on Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semifinal second leg.

Manchester United Stance Revealed On Bruno Fernandes

As per ESPN, Manchester United will not listen to any offers for Bruno as the Portuguese midfielder is being seen as a vital part of Ruben Amorim's project. He was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, but went on to sign a new contract until 2027 with an option to extend it for a further year. Bruno has been involved in 37 goal involvements, which speaks volumes about his calibre.

Earlier, the United manager rejected all the approaches, insisting he wanted Bruno to win the Premier League with United. As quoted by ESPN, he said, "No, it's not going to happen," Amorim said. "He's not going anywhere because I've already told him.

“I want Bruno here because we want to win the Premier League again, so we want the best players to continue with us. He's 30, but he's still so young, because he plays 55 games every season.”