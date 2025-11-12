Updated 12 November 2025 at 17:44 IST
'Can’t Pay Attention To External Noise': Bukayo Saka Tears Into Arsenal's Critics For Changing Opinions Frequently
Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League points table. The Gunners recently played a 2-2 draw against Sunderland. Arsenal play against Tottenham Hotspur next on November 23, 2025
It has been over 20 years that Arsenal last won the Premier league title. The Gunners came close to winning the title last year, but they faltered during the important stages of the Premier league. Mikel Arteta has been stellar as a manager, but the Gunners are yet to get their hands on the coveted English Premier league trophy.
There is no doubt about the fact that under Mikel Arteta, the club has allowed its fans to see the dreams of becoming the champions of England once again. The Spanish manager led Arsenal to three successive runners-up finishes and this time around too they are serious title contenders.
Bukayo Saka Lashes Out At Arsenal's Critics
Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League points table. Arsenal have won eight out of their 11 games this season and they are comfortably placed on the number one spot with 26 points to their name. Heading into the international break, Arsenal are four points clear of Manchester City and six points clear of Enzo Maresca's Chelsea.
The Gunners have rediscovered their best form and haven't been defeated across all competitions since losing against Liverpool in August. Before playing a 2-2 draw against Sunderland in matchweek eleven, Mikel Arteta and his men had enjoyed a ten-game winning run
Arsenal's star winger Bukayo Saka recently spoke about the club's chances of winning the Premier League. Saka also said that the team is not bothered by the outside noise and people tend to change perceptions like weather.
'We just have to win every game, that’s the mentality we go into the games with. we can’t get carried away with what people are saying. Because one day they’ll say something, the next day they’ll say something different. It’s exactly what I said, people’s opinions and thoughts about us change like the weather', said Bukayo Saka.
Arteta Admits To Arsenal's Usage Of AI
Mikel Arteta recently opened up on Arsenal's usage of AI and how it has benefitted the team. Arteta admitted to the fact that he is not an expert at using technology, but it helps the team to evaluate things in a better manner.
