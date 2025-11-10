AI's Role Behind Arsenal's Dominant Premier League 2025-26 Run Revealed, Mikel Arteta Admits To The Gunners Joining Forces With Technology

Arsenal are currently in the form of their lives and they look to cross the final hurdle and win the Premier League this time. The Gunners, who ended the 2024-25 season of the Premier league as runners up are looking to go al the way through and they certainly look like the favourites to do so. The Gunners have accumulated 26 points from 11 games and they are on the top of the points table.

Arteta has been extremely popular for his unique take on coaching and it also includes playing crowd noise in training sessions and seeks marginal gains.

Mikel Arteta Gives His Say On Arsenal Using AI

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw against Sunderland. In their last five games, Arsenal have won four and they are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table. After the international break ends, Arsenal will play Tottenham who are on the fifth spot of the Premier League points table.

Advertisement

The Gunners coach recently gave his two cents about Arsenal using Artificial Intelligence to evaluate things in a better manner. Arteta also said that it is a very powerful tool and it can be used to run organizations as well.

'We have developed certain things that in our opinion can help us to understand ourselves better and evaluate what we do and what we can improve. And then we will explore using it in many other areas of the club. It’s a tool that is super powerful if you use it in the right way and you ask the right questions. I’m not an expert but it’s a valuable tool', said The Gunners Head Coach.

Advertisement

Arteta Gives His Two Cents On Draw Against Sunderland