Burnley vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring a goal against Brighton at the EFL Cup | Image: AP

Premier League 2025-2026: Burnley will lock horns with Arsenal in the upcoming match of the Premier League 2025-2026, at Turf Moor in Burnley, on Saturday, November 1.

The match between Burnley and Arsenal is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM IST.

Burnley and Arsenal have faced each other 17 times so far. Arsenal dominate the contest with 13 wins, and Burnley has sealed just one game. Meanwhile, three matches ended in a draw.

Burnley and Arsenal last met each other in February 2024. In that game, the Gunners clinched a commanding 5-0 win over Burnley.

Advertisement

Burnley have clinched two wins and conceded three defeats in their previous five fixtures. Burnley are coming into this match after sealing a 3-2 win over Wolves on October 26. Burnley hold the 16th place on the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with 10 points after playing nine matches so far.

On the other hand, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last eight matches. The Gunners are coming into this match after a 2-0 win over Brighton in the EFL Cup on October 30. Arsenal hold the top spot in the table with 22 points after playing nine Premier League matches so far.

Advertisement

Burnley vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Burnley vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Burnley vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, November 1.

Where will the Burnley vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Burnley vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Turf Moor in Burnley, England.

What time will the Burnley vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Burnley vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Burnley vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Burnley vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Burnley vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match?