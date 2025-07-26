Calcutta Football League: East Bengal Thrash Mohun Bagan SG 3-2 In A Thriller Kolkata Derby, David Lalhlansanga Scores Winner For Red And Golds

East Bengal players pose for a picture ahead of the Kolkata derby in the CFL 2025 | Image: X/@eastbengal_fc

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant: East Bengal sealed a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata derby of the ongoing Calcutta Football League at the Kalyani Stadium, on Saturday, July 26th.

It was the goals from Jesin TK, Sayan Banerjee, and David Lalhlansanga that helped the Red and Gold to end their three-match winless streak. On the other hand, Leewan Castanha and Kiyan Nassiri scored for Mohun Bagan.

East Bengal Dominate Over Mohun Bagan In First Half

In the first half, it was East Bengal who dominated over Mohun Bagan. Minutes after the start, Jesin TK opened the deadlock for the Red and Gold. In the first half, East Bengal players, under the guidance of assistant coach Bino Georg, controlled the midfield.

In the added minutes of the first half, Sayan Banerjee doubled the lead for the Red and Golds.

However, Mohun Bagan got plenty of chances to score a goal in the first half, but they failed to convert them. In the 30th minute of the first half, Mohun Bagan’s Kiyan Nassiri came close to scoring the opener for the Mariners, but he hit the post.

Mohun Bagan attacker Suhail Bhat also came close to scoring in the first half, but his efforts were not enough to get the back of the net.

In the first half, East Bengal took a 2-0 lead over Mohun Bagan.

David Lalhlansanga Score Winner For Red And Gold

At the start of the second half, Mohun Bagan took full control of the match. It was evident that the Mariners would make a comeback in the game. They did not take a long time to equal the score line, either.

In the 55th minute, Leewan Castanha scored the first goal for Mohun Bagan from a header. Just after 10 minutes, Kiyan Nassiri compensated for his missed chances and equalized the score in the 67th minute.

However, East Bengal did not lose hope and came back in the game after David Lalhlansanga scored the winner in the 69th minute.