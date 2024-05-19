Advertisement

The ultimate day is finally here, the final matchday to decide the fate of the Premier League title in 2024. As we head into matchday 38, Manchester City are currently a top of the Premier League with 88 points and have a two point lead over Arsenal who are in second with 86 points.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are looking to become the first team in history to win four consecutive Premier League titles whereas Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side are looking to win their first Premier League crown since 2004.

While, Manchester City are still the favourites to maintain their grip over the Premier League trophy but Arsenal definitely do have a chance.

As Pep's Blues get ready to face West Ham in their final Premier League game today and Arsenal host Everton, we take a look at the scenarios in which Mikel Arteta and his Gunners emerge as Champions of the English top flight.

All the scenarios in which Arsenal emerge as Premier League Champions

Arsenal definitely have their work cut out in winning the Premier League this season as Manchester City have things under control in the title race. But here's what needs to happen for Arsenal to win the Premier League.

First and foremost, Arsenal simply need to their job and win their game against Everton to stand any chance of winning the Premier League.

If Arsenal win against Everton then that would take their tally to 89 points. So for Arsenal to win the Premier League title, Manchester City will need to lose their game against West Ham.

But there's another way Arsenal can win the title. Arsenal have a superior goal difference than Manchester City, so if City even draw against West Ham and Arsenal win against Everton then they will be crowned as Champions.

In any of these scenarios it is imperative that Arsenal win against Everton otherwise the title will be heading to Manchester for one more time.