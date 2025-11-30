Updated 30 November 2025 at 14:59 IST
'Can't Be True Tottenham Fans': Manager Thomas Frank Criticises Spurs Supporters Following Premier League Defeat To Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur faced their 10th home defeat in the Premier League at the hands of Fulham.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Tottenham Hotspur suffered their 10th Premier League defeat at the hands of Fulham on November 29, 2025. The host side conceded two goals in the first six minutes of the game to lose 1-2 to the visitors' side.
The main talking point of their recent match was when Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario lost possession of the ball outside of the box, resulting in the second goal for Fulham. Following this incident, when the ball came back to Vicario, many fans started booing the goalkeeper. Notably, the host side was booed by the fans during halftime while the team was 0-2 down, and again after the full-time whistle was blown.
ALSO READ- Messi's Inter Miami Advances To MLS Cup Final With 5-1 Win Over NYCFC In East Final
Manager Thomas Frank Thought The Booing Was 'Unacceptable'
After the match, Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank was asked if he heard the booing, to which he replied that he did. He shared, "I heard some of our fans apparently booed the incident and booed after, which, in my opinion, is completely unacceptable."
Advertisement
He went on, "They can't be true Tottenham fans that do that. Fair enough, booing after the game, no problem, but when we are playing, we are supporting each other, we are behind each other going forward."
ALSO READ- Manchester City vs Leeds United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?
Advertisement
Tottenham Hotspur Goalkeeper Vicario On His Mistake
While speaking to Sky Sports after the match, the Italian goalkeeper shared that the second goal was his fault and he had no problem accepting criticisms regarding the same.
He shared, "The second goal was a mistake of mine; I take responsibility for that. The intent was to clear the ball long, and I just hit the ball in a bad way. It was an even bigger mountain to climb. I'm a big man, what can I say? We cannot be influenced by the situation in the stands. The fans have the right to do what they think."
This was the club's 10th home defeat of 2025 in the League. Notably, they are set to host Thomas Frank's former side, Brentford, and former Champions Liverpool before the end of this year.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 30 November 2025 at 14:59 IST