'Can't Be True Tottenham Fans': Manager Thomas Frank Criticises Spurs Supporters Following Premier League Defeat To Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their 10th Premier League defeat at the hands of Fulham on November 29, 2025. The host side conceded two goals in the first six minutes of the game to lose 1-2 to the visitors' side.

The main talking point of their recent match was when Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario lost possession of the ball outside of the box, resulting in the second goal for Fulham. Following this incident, when the ball came back to Vicario, many fans started booing the goalkeeper. Notably, the host side was booed by the fans during halftime while the team was 0-2 down, and again after the full-time whistle was blown.

Manager Thomas Frank Thought The Booing Was 'Unacceptable'

After the match, Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank was asked if he heard the booing, to which he replied that he did. He shared, "I heard some of our fans apparently booed the incident and booed after, which, in my opinion, is completely unacceptable."

He went on, "They can't be true Tottenham fans that do that. Fair enough, booing after the game, no problem, but when we are playing, we are supporting each other, we are behind each other going forward."

Tottenham Hotspur Goalkeeper Vicario On His Mistake

While speaking to Sky Sports after the match, the Italian goalkeeper shared that the second goal was his fault and he had no problem accepting criticisms regarding the same.

He shared, "The second goal was a mistake of mine; I take responsibility for that. The intent was to clear the ball long, and I just hit the ball in a bad way. It was an even bigger mountain to climb. I'm a big man, what can I say? We cannot be influenced by the situation in the stands. The fans have the right to do what they think."