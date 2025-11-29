Manchester City vs Leeds United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Erling Haaland in action against Bayer Leverkusen in the UCL | Image: AP

Premier League: Manchester City will square off against Leeds United in their upcoming Premier League 2025-2026 fixture at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on Saturday, November 29.

The match between Manchester City and Leeds United will kick off at 8:30 PM IST. The two teams have faced seven times against each other. Out of which, City clinched five wins, Leeds sealed just one match. Meanwhile, one fixture ended in a draw.

ALSO READ: Gladbach Frustrated After Victory Denied Against Leipzig

Manchester City have clinched three wins and suffered two defeats in their previous five matches. City conceded a 2-0 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen in their previous fixture in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on November 26. City hold the third place on the Premier League 2025-2026 standings with 22 points from 12 matches.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Leeds United suffered four defeats and clinched just one match in their last five matches. Leeds are coming into this match after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on November 23. Leeds hold the 18th place on the standings with 11 points from 12 matches.

Advertisement

Manchester City vs Leeds United, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Manchester City vs Leeds United Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Manchester City vs Leeds United Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, November 29.

Where will the Manchester City vs Leeds United Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Manchester City vs Leeds United Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

What time will the Manchester City vs Leeds United Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Manchester City vs Leeds United Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Leeds United Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Manchester City vs Leeds United Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Leeds United Premier League 2025-2026 match?