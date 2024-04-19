Carlo Ancelotti CRIED over the departure of THIS former Real Madrid player

Advertisement

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is one of the greatest coaches the world of football has ever seen. As he steered his team to another UEFA Champions League semi-final appearance as Real Madrid emerged victorious over Manchester City on penalties.

The victory received a lot of plaudits around Europe and a former Real Madrid player and superstar revealed a heart touching story in which Carlo Ancelotti cried for the player.

There is no doubt that Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most loved managers by his players in all of Europe. He has overseen iconic clubs like AC Milan, PSG, Chelsea, FC Bayern Munich and is currently in his second stint in charge of Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti has a magic touch and in his first season of his second stint at the Santiago Bernabeu, he led Real Madrid to the UEFA Champions League and La Liga triumph in 2022.

The success was built on Real Madrid's famed midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro.

Midfielder made Carlo Ancelotti cry

While, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are still playing for Real Madrid, Brazilian CDM Casemiro decided to call time on his Real Madrid career and move to new challenges at Manchester United in 2022.

Casemiro in his recent chat with Spanish media outlet El Chiringuito revealed that when the defensive midfielder broke the news to Carlo Ancelotti, the manager started crying.

“When my deal with Man United was done, I entered Ancelotti’s office and he started crying. It was the only time I doubted leaving Madrid”, said Casemiro on his departure from Real Madrid.

Casemiro further revealed that Carlo Ancelotti said, “Case, I don’t know... I just want you to know that I love you! I didn’t want you to leave”.

❗️ Casemiro: "When everything was done with Man United, I entered Ancelotti’s office... he started crying".



"He told me: ‘Case, I don’t know... I just want you to know that I love you! I didn’t want you to leave".



"It was the only moment where I doubted leaving Real Madrid". pic.twitter.com/teCw4uBzRo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

Not only did Carlo Ancelotti cry in his office, the Real Madrid manager was also caught crying on camera during Casemiro's farewell at Real Madrid.

📸| Carlo Ancelotti in tears during Casemiro’s farewell speech. pic.twitter.com/HoxOeZbETU — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone)

This revelation comes as no surprise as Carlo Ancelotti is known for having a deep bond with his players. He is also often considered as a father figure by players who have played under him.

Casemiro spent almost a decade as a Real Madrid player and played 331 games for the club. He scored 31 goals for the Blancos and won 5 UEFA Champions League, 3 La Liga, 1 Copa Del Rey, 3 Fifa Club World Cups, 3 Spanish Super Cups and 3 UEFA Super cup during his legendary stint with the Royal White.

But beneath his big heart, lies a fearsome competitor and Carlo Ancelotti will be focused on preparing Real Madrid for the massive EL Clasico clash against FC Barcelona in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.