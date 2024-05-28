Advertisement

Real Madrid are all set to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final at Wembley on Saturday, June 1st and Carlo Ancelotti and his men are looking to win their record extending 15th European Cup at the ‘home of football’.

Ahead of the Champions League final, Real Madrid are finalising their preparations for the all important clash and manager Carlo Ancelotti before travelling to London addressed the media in Madrid for one final time where he identified the two Borussia Dortmund players that will be the biggest threat to Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti identifies Two biggest threats to Real Madrid in UCL final

In his press conference ahead of the Champions League final, Carlo Ancelotti gave Dortmund their flowers and stated that they showed great character throughout the tournament and completely deserved to play in the finals.

He further said that if Real Madrid do want to come out as winners in the Champions League final then they will have to stay focused and defend really well as he identified Borussia Dortmund's attackers in Jadon Sancho and Karim Adeyami as the two biggest threats for the Blancos in the final.

“We have to be ready to defend because Dortmund have Sancho, Adeyemi, a very strong striker... they're similar to us. They're a compete team”, said Carlo Ancelotti in his press conference.

Carlo Ancelotti further went on to say that Real Madrid will have to bring their A game to the final as Dortmund will be a really tough matchup.

"Borussia Dortmund have a lot of experience in this competition. They deserve to be in the final," said Carlo Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti will take part in the ninth Champions League final of his career, six as a manager and three as a player.

