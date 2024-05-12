Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe on Friday officially announced his departure from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in June at the end of the season with a video posted on his Social Media platforms. This marks an end to his 7 year stint with the club.

While, Mbappe did not reveal which club he will be joining, it is widely reported that he has an agreement in place with La Liga Champions Real Madrid.

However, it seems like Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti could not be less bothered with Kylian Mbappe as the Italian admits that he has no time to focus on rumours.

Carlo Ancelotti not bothered about Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid defeated Granada 4-0 on Saturday in their La Liga fixture. Post the game against Granada, Carlo Ancelotti in his press conference was quizzed about the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Carlo Ancelotti simply responded to the query saying that he isn't thinking about Kylian Mbappe and is rather focused on preparing for the 2024 UCL final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1st.

"Kylian Mbappé? I’m not thinking about that topic at the moment. We have more important things to focus on right now"," said Carlo Ancelotti on Kylian Mbappe.

⚪️🇫🇷 Ancelotti: “Kylian Mbappé? I’m not thinking about that topic at the moment”.



“We have more important things to focus on right now”. pic.twitter.com/4o3hrJioeU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

Carlo Ancelotti's reaction is not hard to understand considering that he will need his entire squad focused and free from all distractions if they want to win Real Madrid's 15th Champions League crown.

Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid status

According to Fabrizio Romano, Kylain Mbappe rejected a 200 M Euros offer to join Saudi Arabia and never took the interest from Premier League serious as he was committed to join Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe is set to become the highest earning player at Real Madrid but his salary won't be astronomical but close to those of players like Vinicius and Jude Bellingham.

